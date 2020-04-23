COVID-19: Uganda’s confirmed cases rise to 63

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two more truck drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 63.

One of the truck drivers, a 43-year-old is a contact of the first Tanzanian driver who tested positive last week. He entered the country on March 17,2020. The other, is a 35-year-old who entered the country through the Mutukula border crossing yesterday.

According to the ministry, the 43-year-old driver was in quarantine at Mulago Hospital, where he was taken as a contact to a confirmed case, with whom they had travelled in the same truck from Tanzania.

The health ministry says that that by the time both cases entered into the country, none of them had any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. The symptoms associated with the disease include:a fever, cough, flu, loss of appetite, difficulty in breathing.

“Both of the drivers didn’t not have any symptoms of the disease. We tested them because it is now mandatory for all truck drivers and their turn boys,” Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services said.

The two samples were part of 1,296 tests that were carried out among truck drivers, contacts of confirmed cases and people under institutional quarantine at the Uganda Virus Research Institutue.

Both cases are currently receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral hospital and Entebbe General Hospitals. The two additional cases come at a time when the country’ s active cases are reducing.

As of today, Uganda’s active cases stand at 18 after discharging 45 patients.

URN