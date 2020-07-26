COVID-19: Uganda registers second death, an 80 year old

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has registered a second Coronavirus (COVID-19) death, according to the ministry of health.

The second case is an 80-year-old female, a resident of Mengo, Kisenyi III in Kampala. She was admitted to Platinum hospital on Friday July 24, 2020 at 5:00 pm after she presented with COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

She was referred to Mengo Hospital where she breathed her last at 6:30 pm on the same day.

Following her death, postmortem samples analyzed at the Uganda Virus Research Institute and Makerere University Hospital confirmed that the deceased had succumbed to COVID-19.

The ministry of health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona confirmed the death to Uganda Radio Network – URN on Sunday evening.

“It’s true we have registered our second death. We are currently carrying out contact tracing of all the people who might have come into contact with the deceased,” he said.

The second death comes days after the first death was recorded in the country. The first death was a 34-year old woman from Namisindwa district who passed away on July 22, 2020.

As of today, 1,115 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country according to results released by the health ministry Sunday. This comes after 12 new samples tested positive.

*****

URN