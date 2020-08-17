COVID-19: Two deaths at Rubaga, 60 new cases

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda announced two new deaths and 60 new cases as the COVID-19 pandemic numbers shot up mainly in the city Kampala.

The two deaths were patients admitted at one of the city’s leading hospitals, Rubaga. This brings to 15 the number of deaths in the past one month.

The 60 cases from Sunday’s test plus the 66 a day earlier, means the country has to deal with 126 cases – having them hospitalized, contact tracing and isolating them.

It was also announced today that a Vision Group staff member was one of those from Kampala who have tested positive.

This is the third -highest single-day spike since the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease in Uganda. The highest was recorded in May when up to 84 people tested positive in one day – this was before foreign truck drivers were put of the list of Uganda’s cases.

Kampala was early this week declared a hot spot by the Ministry of Health warning that there are a lot of yet to be detected cases as already positive people have been got from the highly populated downtown arcades of Namaganda and Garilaya Plaza.

