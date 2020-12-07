COVID-19: Schools can’t afford recommended ‘nutritious meals’ for learners

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At the resumption of studies for finalist classes, scientists called on parents and schools to ensure learners are feed with nutritious meals to boost their immunity just in case they are infected with COVID-19.

They recommended fruits and vegetables and foods that are lean on protein, and some carbohydrates so as to keep the body and mind healthy during stressful times. However, several schools say they don’t have the funds to provide the learners with the recommended meals beyond posho and beans.

Willy Sabiiti, headteacher Masooli Church of Uganda Primary School in Gayaza, says the only way they can afford the recommended diet is if parents accept to top on the money paid to the schools. Sabiiti says most of the parents have failed to yield to requests to provide the required funds, which has forced them to limit themselves to the usual meals.

Benon Ntege, the headteacher of Winter land Primary School, a private school in Kyebando, says as a school they had the will of providing learners with the required recommended meals, but parents are very slow at paying, which has affected their plan.

He says they are currently securing food from their suppliers on credit to feed the leaners. According to Ntege, as a boarding school with 89 candidates, they have a budget of Shillings 5000 for each learner per day.

For Bat Valley Primary School, the headteacher James Wanyoka, says he cannot even speak of providing nutritious meals to learners because of the pending huge utility bills.

Wanyoka says that they cannot run the school effectively with only one class on top of the debts from the previous term.

In most schools visited by URN, it was normal meals served during the mid-morning and lunch breaks. However, Paul Bwana, the Sembabule Senior education officer, says that some children are even spending days at school hungry.

“There is no way you can talk about nutritious meals at school. Already we have a feeding challenge as many learners don’t eat any meal. Efforts to have contributions from the parents have always been in vain as the matter is highly politicized,” said Bwana.

Joe Billy Kisozi, senior educationist partly blames the challenge on school heads and teachers. He says that with the vast land owned by many schools, mainly upcountry, the issue of nutritious meals shouldn’t be leading to debate as it could be solved by planting all that is needed.

However, all isn’t lost. Some schools have used the resources at their disposal to provide the much-desired nutritious meals to their learners. Nakasero primary school is one of those where teachers and learners have utilized the school compound to get supplementary foods.

The entire compound is filled with different vegetables to supplement the learner’s meals. Richard Abura, the deputy headteacher Nakasero primary school says the school has planted some vegetables on the compound to feed their leaners.

********

URN