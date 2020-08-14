COVID-19: Record 32 new cases, Ugandan deaths now at 12

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda registered the highest number of new cases since truck drivers were excluded from the country’s figuyres, with the Ministry of Health announcing 32 COVID-19 positives from tests done on August 13. The previous highest was 31 cases, last week on August 6th.

Ten of the new cases are from the Kampala Metropolitan Area, that is turning out to be a hotspot.

The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 1,385, with one new COVID-19 death registered bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 12 . Ugandan recoveries are 1,142.

The previous highest was 36, twenty of them truck drivers, on May 29, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW