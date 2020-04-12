COVID-19 pandemic a lesson not to glorify money-Luweero Bishops

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bishops in Luweero have said that the COVID- 19 pandemic should be a lesson to all the Christians to glorify God rather than their money.

Uganda has so far registered 53 confirmed cases of COVID 19 and as a result, the country is on lockdown as it struggles to contain its spread.

On Sunday, Luweero Anglican Diocesan Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde celebrated his Easter service with his family at home chapel whereas the Kasana –Luweero Diocesan Catholic Bishop Paul Ssemogerere celebrated the mass at our Lady Queen of Peace Cathedral with only selected sisters and other priests in attendance.

The Bishops said this was unusual and the first time for them not to celebrate the Easter with Christians but emphasized that for sake of containing the spread of the virus, they were obliged to adhere to the presidential directive that stopped mass gatherings.

While delivering his Easter Message the Luweero Diocesan Bishop Eridard Kironde Nsubuga said that the World is facing turbulent times over COVID 19 pandemic but Christians should trust God to overcome the crisis.

Nsubuga said that currently even men who have been glorifying their riches have been greatly hit by pandemic and they can’t use it to save their lives.

Nsubuga said Christians should use the Easter to renew their faiths in God and stop trusting their riches for survival.

The Kasana –Luweero Diocesan Bishop Paul Ssemogerere asked the Christians to remain hopeful and strong in faith despite the painful times of the COVID 19 pandemic.

But Ssemogerere warned Christians against acts of darkness which include glorifying money and advised them to resurrect with Jesus to save their souls.

Today Christians in Luweero prayed in homes whereas others followed the Easter masses on Televisions, Radio and social media.

