COVID-19: Ministry of finance, UNRA staff test positive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT At least 21 staff at the Ministry of Finance and six from Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) have tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as the cases grow among different private and public agencies.

Finance staff under-went mandatory COVID-19 test on August 19. Test results, according to a letter by the Secretary to the treasury Keith Muhakanizi shows that 21 of the staff members had the virus.

Muhakanizi said “they have contacted the affected staff and placed them under medical care.”

He added that their immediate “close contacts will be subjected to mandatory isolation and quarantined in line with the ministry of Finance safety and procedures and ministry of Health guidelines.”

UNRA also announced today that six of its staff had tested positive for the virus. In a statement, the roads agency said five of the positive staff members were from the headquarters in Nakawa, Kampala while one from the UNRA Masindi office.

The COVID-19 positive cases have surged in the country with several entities announcing cases among their staff. Media houses including New Vision, NBS TV, and NTV Uganda have also announced some of their staff caught the virus.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health announced 99 cases, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 2,362. At least 22 people have died from the virus in Uganda. Some 1,248 people have recovered.

The cases surged from June when the government eased on lockdown, allowing businesses to open for work.

URN