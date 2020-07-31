COVID-19: Gulu opts for self-isolation for 280 residents

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Up to 280 residents of Kanyagoga B Sub ward in Bardege-Layibi Division in Gulu City have been placed under self quarantine. They are contacts of a nurse of Lacor Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Gloria Aloyo, the Gulu District Covid-19 taskforce communication officer said that the contacts are undergoing self-isolation because the district is incapacitated to take them to its quarantine centre at Laroo boarding school.

She says that the entire Kanyagoga B, where the health worker was a resident was placed under quarantine on Thursday. She says that the samples of the residents have been taken for testing.

Patrick Yoorach, the Bardege Division Speaker says that the nurse returned last week from the burial of her husband in South Sudan. He added that the nurse later developed signs and symptoms of Covid-19 prompting residents to alert the Gulu district Coronavirus taskforce who later tested her for Covid-19.

Yoorach added that the patient had been interacting with the residents of Kanyagoga B Sub ward before her results were confirmed.

Brigadier General Bonny Bamwiseki, the Chairperson Acholi Regional Coronavirus Taskforce asked residents to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines to curtail the spread of the disease.

URN