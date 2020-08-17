COVID-19: Govt considers shutting down public transport

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Works and Transport General Katumba Wamala has raised concern about the growing rate of community transmission of COVID-19, and said government could be forced into another lock-down of public transport.

“Fellow Ugandans, it has come to my attention that some taxi operators and motorists are not obeying the COVID19 guidelines in place,” he said.

“With the increasing cases of community transmission, we may be forced to halt public transport.”

Earlier, Information Minister Judith Nabakooba raised similar concern.

“The source of infection for most people dying in Uganda is not known, making it difficult for contact tracing. If the number of COVID19 deaths continues at this rate, govt will soon ask all districts to identify designated burial places to handle the dead,” she warned.

Katumba Wamala’s concern was raised a day after Uganda registered a new high of 66 cases on Sunday. Uganda now has a total of 1,500 cases, with 13 deaths registered so far.

This is the second-highest single-day spike since the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease in Uganda. The highest was recorded in May when up to 84 people tested positive in one day.

The Ministry of Health said in a Sunday evening statement that 30 of the positive were recorded from Kampala, seven from Wakiso and six from Namisindwa district, where Uganda’s first person to succumb to the viral respiratory disease lived.

Another 11 of the cases were contacts of previously confirmed cases in Kampala, Namisindwa and Nakaseke districts.

Kampala was early this week declared a hot spot by the Ministry of Health warning that there are a lot of yet to be detected cases as already positive people have been got from the highly populated downtown arcades of Namaganda and Garilaya Plaza.

Nine of the contacts today were also from Kampala.