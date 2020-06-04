COVID-19 crisis delays construction of Kabale market

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed construction works on Kabale Modern Central market.

Construction of the 23 billion Shillings market by the Chinese Chong Chuing International Construction Company started in December 2019 under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement program – MATIP III with funding from the World Bank. The market will comprise 859 lockup shops, 676 stalls, a medical clinic, daycare centre, restaurants and among others.

Hilary Tugeineyo, the Clerk of Works from Sileshi Consult, an Engineering Company supervising the project says that none of the four blocks of the market have been completed.

According to Tugeineyo, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the company to reduce the number of workers from 130 to 65 while others were laid off which caused the delays. He adds this was done to observe the COVID-19 guidelines on physical distancing.

David Duarte, the Site Project Administrator, says that despite the challenges which caused delays in construction, the contractor is set to compensate them in the remaining period. Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, Kabale Municipality Mayor says that all stakeholders understand the challenges the contractor is facing due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Byamugisha says that all the stakeholders are satisfied so far with the quality of work being done. He adds that the market will boost business in Kabale municipality especially after its elevation to the city status level in 2023.

