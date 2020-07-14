COVID-19: Countries Headed in the Wrong Direction- WHO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Countries are not doing enough to stop the spread of COVID-19, this is according to the World Health Organization-WHO.

This comes as the world is experiencing an increase in the number of cases that are reported daily globally. Data from WHO shows that by Monday 13 million cases and over 500,000 deaths were also reported.

With such an increase and high levels of complacency being recorded in many countries with people no longer wearing masks, washing hands or avoiding large gatherings, the WHO Director-General warns that the pandemic is going to get worse than it is today.

While addressing a press briefing on Monday, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the pandemic is still an enemy to humanity and people need to take precaution.

“The virus remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this. The only aim of the virus is to find people to infect. Let me blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction. If the basics aren’t followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go. It’s going to get worse and worse and worse,” he said.

The WHO chief warns that mixed messages from leaders are undermining the trust of the public which is critical in any disease response.

According to WHO, while some countries had adhered to earlier set preventive measures, but of late many people are no longer adhering to the measures.

In countries like Uganda that instituted a lockdown even before a case was reported in the country, people seem to have given up on keeping safe since the lockdown was lifted.

Measures such as hand washing, physical distancing and wearing of face masks have been abandoned.

Dr Ghebreyesus says in such situations, it is important for leaders to roll out comprehensive strategy focussed on suppressing transmissions and saving lives.

“Every single leader, every single government and every single person can do their bit to break chains of transmission and end the collective suffering. I am not saying it’s easy; it’s not,” he said.

