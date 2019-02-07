Court summons incoming COSASE chairman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road court has summoned the Kawempe South Member of Parliament, Mubarak Munyagwa on corruption charges. The January 15th, 2019 criminal summon was issued by the Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate, M. M. Nabende.

“You are hereby commanded by the Uganda Government to appear in this Court on the 15th day of February 2019 at 9:00am or as soon as the case can be heard,” reads the summon. The corruption charges are related to a land deal gone bad during Munyagwa’s tenure as Kawempe Division Lord Mayor.

In April 2017, Munyagwa was sent to Luzira maximum security prison where he spent two nights for alleged failure to pay back Shillings 100M he owed John Baptist Maali. Mali ran to court after Munyagwa failed to give him the land he had paid for on Kyadondo block 205, Plot 509 in Kawempe measuring 0.316 hectares. Maali says he asked Munyagwa to refund his money in vain.

Munyagwa was released after making a down payment of Shillings 15 million and promised to pay the balance later. The criminal summons come at the backdrop of the contested leadership of Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprise- COSASE, which is investigating the closure and sell of seven commercial banks by the Central Bank.

The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC president nominated Munywagwa as COSASE chair deputized by Moses Kasibante. The duo is expected to take over from the current Chair, Abdu Katuntu and his vice, Anita Among.