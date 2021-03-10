Court overturns ruling on Soroti city boundaries

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Soroti has reverted Aloet and Opiyai wards to Soroti City East Division following an application by the Soroti Municipality MP Herbert Edmund Ariko.

In February, Ariko who lost his bid for the Soroti East Division seat in the January elections ran to court seeking a review of the November 26th, 2020 judgement. The judgement by Justice Wilson Masalu Musene reverted the two wards to Soroti City West Division after it emerged in the records that the wards were erroneously annexed to Soroti East Division.

But in Wednesday’s judgement, the same judge reversed his decision on grounds that the November judgement was based on wrong documents. Justice Musene reversed his decision basing on an affidavit by Local Government Minister Raphael Magezi.

In the affidavits, Magezi attached declarations from cabinet, parliament and the Uganda Gazette in 2020. He also produced a copy of the letter written to the EC chairperson on the city boundaries of Soroti.

Justice Musene observed that there was an error apparent in the face of the record.

Justice Musene also noted that the Electoral Commission organized elections in areas different from what was passed by cabinet and parliament and published in the gazette.

In the Uganda Gazette of 2020, parliamentary records and Cabinet, Soroti City East Division comprises Eastern and Northern Municipality Divisions, Opuyo, Acetgwen, Opiyai, Aloet and Otatai parishes while Soroti City West Division has Western Municipality Division, Amen and B wards, Oderai ward, Orwadai ward, Amoru ward, Arapai ward, Agama and Agora parishes.

Justice Musene asked the Electoral Commission to take appropriate action according to the revised ruling.

Ariko when contacted said that he was excited about the ruling.

URN