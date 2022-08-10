Court Martial remands soldier over indecent relationship with boss’ wife

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lance Corporal John Nuwagira is on remand in Makindye Military Barracks on charges of indecent relationship with his boss’ wife. He appeared on Tuesday before the Uganda People’s Defense Court-UPDF General Court Martial chaired by Brigadier Robert Freeman Mugabe.

He was charged with conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline contrary to some provisions under the UPDF Act of 2005. The Court heard that in 2021 while in Makenke, Mbarara district, Nuwagira developed an indecent relationship with Annet Kobusingye, the wife of Lt. Robert Turyahabwe who was serving in Somalia.

Nuwagira, who was dressed in his camouflage uniform, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Prosecution led by Lt. Alex Lasto Mukhwana informed Court that the inquiries were still ongoing. As a result, Brigadier Robert Freeman Mugabe remanded the accused to Makindye Military Barracks until August 29th, 2022.

Earlier on, the Judge Advocate Col Richard Tukacungurwa asked why the case was never tried under the Division Court Martial in Makenke barracks instead of bringing it to Kampala. The prosecutor informed him that the Makindye-based Court Martial has jurisdiction to try matters arising from all parts of the country.

However, sources told URN on condition of anonymity that Nuwagira’s case was transferred to Kampala because of his own safety and security reasons. Records obtained by URN show that Nuwagira was arrested on March 8th, 2022, and has been in custody at Makindye Military Barracks until he appeared in court.

He was arrested shortly after Turyahabwe who was a Prosecutor in the Unit Disciplinary Committee -UDC at Makenke Military Barracks (Second Division) reported the matter, saying that when he left Mbarara in 2019, Nuwagira kept disorganizing his family by engaging in a sexual relationship with his wife.

Turyahabwe is currently a Legal Officer at the Masaka Armoured Brigade. The temporary findings show that Kobusingye denies being married to Turyahabwe on the grounds that he had never introduced her or wedded her officially. According to the UPDF Act, once found guilty, Nuwagira is liable to dismissal with disgrace from the army.

****

URN