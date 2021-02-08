Court Martial grants bail to 13 NUP supporters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The General Court Martial in Makindye has granted bail to 13 supporters of National Unity Platform who were arrested from Kalangala district.

The group currently facing charges of illegal possession of ammunition has been released by a seven member panel led by Lt General Andrew Gutti.

Those released are: Rachael Akiiki Tusiime, Saphinah Nansovo, Jamirah Kalyango Namwanje, John Miiro, William Ntege alias Kyuma Kyayesu, Kaddu Ismail Nyanzi, Bonny Obicho alias Makanika, Fatumah, Joy Namubiru alias Joy Strong, Monica Tushemerirwe alias Monic, Oliver Lutaya, Benedict Musisi and Nelson Ndyasiima.

The group were released on Monday on a non-cash bail of 20 Million Shillings and their six sureties who were top NUP officials were asked to execute a non-cash bail of 50 million Shillings.

The sureties were Dr Zedriga Walu, the Vice President of NUP, David Lewis Rubongoya, the Secretary General, Joel Ssenyonyi, the party spokesperson, Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, the head of Women’s League, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu and the head of training and patriotism Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro.

They have been ordered not to go beyond Kampala and Wakiso districts without the permission from the Court Martial registrar. They have also been told to report to the court after every fourteen days.

The decision to give the thirteen bail followed an application by their lawyers led by George Musisi and Anthony Wameli. These told court that the offenses against their clients are bailable and that they were tortured during custody. Court also heard that they had substantial sureties.

With exception of Kyumakyayesu who had medical letters from St Francis Nsambya Hospital requiring him to undergo an operation, none presented unique grounds.

The military prosecutors led by Captain Ambroze Guma didn’t object to the application for those that have been released.

However, Guma told court that he had instructions to oppose bail application for 36 who include Ali Bukeni alias Nubian Li, Edward Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe, Hassan Ssemakula alias Abdul Soldier, Kenny Kyalimpa, Mudde Ntambi, William Nyanzi alias Mbogo, Lukeman Mwijukye alias Kampala, Muhammad Nsubuga alias Edobozi, Adam Matovu, Shakirah Nambozo alias Sukie, Ibrahim Tamale, Muzafuru Mwanje alias Main Gate alias Muwa, Ismail Nyanzi Kaddu.

Others are Achileo Kivumbi, Joseph Onzima alias Tawa, Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, Robert Kivumbi alias Mighty Family, Samson Ssekiranda alias Giant, Sharifa Najja alias Don Sharifa, Brian Ssemanda alias Director Museveni must go, Robert Katumba, Faisol Kigongo alias Ras Fazo, Musa Mulimira, Sam Mutumba alias Papa Sam, Richard Kalema alias Ricardo, Alex Karamagi alias Doggy City, Daniel Onywerot alias Dan Magic, Hussein Mukasa alias OShea, John Bosco Sunday alias JB, Isma Muganga alias Jaja Isma, Fahad Tamale and Bashir Murusha.

The court opposed the bail application for the 36 relying on the affidavit of Detective Assistant Inspector of Police Peter Wetaaka who is attached to Criminal Investigations Department of Police in Kibuli. Wetaaka says that he is one of the investigators that participated in the case against the accused persons and none of them was tortured as they alleged in their bail application.

He adds that by the time they were arrested, they were inciting violent protests and were of violent conduct towards police officers. Because of this, Wetaaka says that they are most likely to continue with the same actions therefore they should not be granted bail. However in his ruling, Lt General Gutti said he was to decide on the application for the rest on February 15th, 2021.

The prosecution alleges that the accused persons and others still at large on January 3rd 2021 while at Makerere Kavule, Kigundu zone, Kawempe division were in possession of four rounds of ammunition of an AK 47 gun and the said ammunition was a monopoly of the Defense forces.

They were first arrested on December 30, 2020 from Kalangala district during the campaigns of NUP presidential candidate Kyagulanyi. The accused persons were then taken to Masaka Chief Magistrates Court presided over by Charles Yeteise who charged them with inciting violence and doing acts that were most likely to spread the infectious disease.

