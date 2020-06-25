High Court halts Kabuusu-Bunamwaya-Lweza road works

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court Land Division has halted the construction of Kabuusu-Bunamwaya–Lweza road pending the disposal of an application filed by Rashid Ssenyonjo Musisi against Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.

The Deputy Court Registrar, Flavia Nabakooza issued the orders on Thursday morning restraining KCCA and her agents from carrying out any further development on the project.

In May this year, Ssenyonjo ran to court through his lawyer, Nalukoola Luyimbazi accusing KCCA of trespassing on his land in Lweza comprising Kyadondo block 267 during construction of the 8.6 kilometre road which connects to the Entebbe express highway.

He accused China State Construction and Engineering Limited- CSCEC, which is undertaking the Shillings 97 billion road project of dumping construction material on his land without his consent.

He explained that his property developed cracks and fissures during the road excavation works. He asked court to declare that the actions of KCCA are meant to deprive him of his property and demanded for Shillings 50 million in compensation.

Musisi also asked court to direct KCCA to vacate his land. He asked court for a temporary injunction to block the said construction until his main suit is heard arguing that he would suffer irreparable damage should court fail to halt the works.

In her ruling, the High Court Land Division Deputy Registrar, Flavia Nabakooza concurred with the applicant and halted the constructions pending the determination of the main suit.

The injunction comes barely a year after President Yoweri Museveni flagged off the road works.

While attending the recent Annual Judges’ Conference, Museveni expressed disappointment with judges for blocking government projects saying it costs government huge sums of money.

Contractors are paid even when the work has stopped as long as they are on site.

******

URN