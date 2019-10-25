Court allows Mumbere to travel abroad for treatment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The International Crimes Division of High Court – ICD has allowed Rwenzururu King Charles Mumbere to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Justice Margaret Oumo Oguli, however, declined to allow him permission to travel to Kasese on grounds that he can easily interfere with state witnesses in a case in which he faces 41 charges related to murder, aggravated robbery, and terrorism among others.

Justice Oguli, issued the orders on Thursday while delivering the ruling on an application in which Mumbere wanted his bail conditions relaxed such that he can be allowed to go to Kasese to perform his cultural duties.

Concerning the request of having military removed from his Muyenga residence, court ruled that they do not have the powers to order them to vacate the place. Oguli quoted the Traditional and Cultural Leaders Act, which states that it will always be the State to determine which type of security to guard the cultural leaders.

Court further directed the Immigration Office to issue him a new passport to enable him to go for treatment since Mumbere adduced evidence from Mengo Hospital that shows that he needs an eye surgery (phaco cataract) which cannot be done in Uganda.

Court directed Mumbere to take his passport to court after returning from treatment. He has also been ordered to report before the ICD registrar once every month.

On January, 13th, 2017, Justice Eva Luswata of the Jinja High Court granted Mumbere bail terrorism-related charges which were resulting from an uprising in Kasese where dozens of people lost lives.

Justice Luswata, however, restricted Mumbere movements in Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja districts because Kasese was reportedly not peaceful at that time.

During the hearing, Mumbere’s application was strongly opposed by State Prosecutors led by Marion Ben Bella.

Marion among other grounds argued that there was no need for him to go to Kasese since he has been able to perform his cultural duties by reshuffling Cabinet even when he is in Kampala.

In 2018, he was committed to International Criminal Division for the trial which has since failed to kick off.

Mumbere’s lawyer Samuel Muyizi has welcomed the ruling saying their application has largely succeeded.

