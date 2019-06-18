Counterfeit sachet waragi, cosmetics worth UGX 600m impounded in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Counterfeited sachet waragi and cosmetics worth 600 million Shillings have been impounded in an operation mounted by the International Police Uganda (Interpol -Uganda), in Kampala.

Interpol Director Benson Oyo Nyeko says the operation followed a tip-off on trucks transporting fake waragi and cosmetics. Nyeko said a team of police officers was deployed and indeed two trucks loaded with substandard waragi and cosmetics were found offloading in the City Centre.

Police said owners have since admitted that they had imported the products from West African countries where they are relatively cheap. Nyeko said that some of the impounded are among those banned by the Uganda National Bureau of standards.

The Bureau specifically banned skin-lightening products that contain mercury and hydroquinone, which are bleaching agents that, according to medics can cause skin cancer if used in high concentrations.

Allan Mulindwa, the managing director of Stop Counterfeit Products in Africa, a Platform formed to fight counterfeits, said there is a need to track how fake goods enter the country.

Interpol last week in collaboration with Anti Counterfeit Network Africa impounded 5,000 fake car bearings worth 840 million Shillings. SKF a company that manufactures bearings said more than 30,000 fake car bearings pieces are on Uganda market and pose risk to drivers and passengers’ life.

URN