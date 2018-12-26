Corruption, land grabbing big problems for Uganda -Bishop Luwalira

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira has warned that corruption and other vices like land grabbing remain a big challenge in the country.

Luwalira was this afternoon delivering a Christmas sermon at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe.

Hundreds attended the Christmas Service and among the key dignitaries were former Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma, former Prime Minister Apollo Nsibambi, Buganda Kingdom Finance Minister Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, Rubaga Division Mayor Joyce Nabbosa Ssebuggwawo and others.

In his sermon, Bishop Luwalira decried the rampant corruption, human trafficking, defilement, domestic violence, among others.

He also spoke against the rampant land grabbing, murder, theft and unfairness in courts of law.

He appealed to Christians to be faithful servants and fight against the vices that seem to be determined to eat up the country. Bishop Luwalira says that vices like corruption and others remain a big problem.

Former Prime Minister Apollo Nsibambi said that Ugandans on this Christmas Day need to repent and renew their lives. He also urged government to come out strongly on the issue of corruption and ensure that culprits are dealt with. He also urged Christmas not to just eat this Christmas but to discover the purpose of Christmas.

Rubaga Division Mayor Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo also urged Ugandans to fight the rampant corruption and to also be good witnesses.

***

URN