Corona Virus: UN scales-down women meeting to one day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda will be represented by its permanent Representative in United Nations at the Gender meeting in New York following the cancellation of the two-week long annual Commission on the Status of Women because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga communicated the decision to Members of Parliament during plenary on Tuesday afternoon.

The UN meeting that discusses gender equality and empowerment of women annually attracts hundreds of people from all over the world. The meet has been scaled down to only one day for the adoption of a draft political declaration marking the 25th anniversary of an historic women’s rights declaration signed in Beijing.

According to New York Times, the Commission on the Status of Women cancelled the two weeklong meeting and other side events to a later date following a recommendation from the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. He also recommended that even the New York based country representatives should refrain from traveling to the headquarters for the meeting.

Coronavirus first broke out in Wuhan, China in December 2019. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 87,137 confirmed cases of the disease globally whereby 1,739 are new cases. Of these, 79,968 were recorded in China where the disease started. Outside China, 7,169 cases have been confirmed with some 104 people succumbing to the respiratory disease.

In China, 2,873 deaths have been recorded. Five new countries; Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Ireland, Monaco and Qatar have reported cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of affected countries to 58. Clinical care of patients with COVID-19 focuses on early recognition, immediate isolation and implementation of appropriate infection prevention and control (IPC) measures, provision of symptomatic care for those with mild illness and optimized supportive care for those with severe disease.

******

URN