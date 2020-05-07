Contractor hands over Kasubi market to KCCA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasubi Market has been handed over to Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA after completion of construction works by CK Associates Limited.

The more than two billion Shillings market constructed with government funding will host more than 1400 vendors who have for decades operated at Kasubi Junction. It’s construxtion started in May 2019.

The market located about a kilometer from Kasubi Junction has about 15 shelters for vendors’ stalls, a police post, a Children Centre , an office block, a perimeter wall and seven 500 liter water harvesting tanks among other facilities.

Charles Kironde, the technical director of CK Associates Limited says they have achieved this with less disturbances except from rain that delayed works at some point.

He says that the project has a deficit liability period of one year within which they can repair any defects at the market at no extra cost.

The Acting Executive Director of KCCA Andrew Kitaka said KCCA would engage the vendors for final works like installing stalls before they can move to the market. For now, there are shelters without proper stalls for vendors to vend their commodities.

He said KCCA has concluded the process of registering vendors who wil be occupying the markets.

The chairman of the vendors Ronald Zibu said that they will follow a list compiled in 2014 and renewed in 2018 to allocate the stalls.

The completion of the market and relocation of vendors is supposed to pave way for the completion of Kasubi junction, which was supposed to be upgraded during the expansion of Bakuli-Nakulabye-Kasubi road in 2018.

