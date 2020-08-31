Construction of Ik Seed secondary school complete

Kaabong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of the first secondary school in Ik County, Kaabong district is complete. The school is expected to open as a Day and Boarding facility when the government reopens educational institutions after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The school, located in Kamion Sub County, 14 kilometers from Kalapata Trading Centre in Kaabong district, has two dormitories, 10 classrooms, a computer and science lab, a library, an administration block, a general-purpose hall, two twin teachers houses, as well as toilet facilities for both students and teachers.

Its construction which started in 2018, was in fulfillment of a presidential pledge that followed numerous requests from local leaders, to give children from the marginalized community, an opportunity to go to school.

Initially, the nearest secondary school for the Ik was situated about 70 kilometers away. As a result, many children from the Ik community dropped out of school without completing the secondary education cycle.

Kaabong District Education Officer Santina Sangar says that the development means access to secondary school education for thousands of children among the Ik and the surrounding areas. According to Sangar, the school was built at the cost of about 800 million Shillings.

Now the Ministry has embarked on a recruitment drive for teachers in the school. So far, the ministry has deployed 16 teachers covering both O’ and A’level, a developement that has sent the entire community into excitement.

John Mark Lomeri, an elder says that the development was long overdue. “We thank the government for bringing services closer to the people. We have been requesting a school for so many years and we are excited,” Lomeri said, in a telephone interview.

Luka Ariong, the Secretary for Education in Kaabong district says that the completion of the school is good news to the Ik community. He said that the school will promote equal access to education between the Ik and other communities in the area.

The area Member of Parliament Hillary Lokwang says the school is a milestone in the development of the Ik community.

“I consider that school an achievement. Students now won’t walk to Kaabong in search of education, instead, they will join the school nearer to them. I thank the government for fulfilling the pledge,” said Lokwang. He, however, said there was a need for the government to urgently fence off the school because of insecurity threats in the area.

