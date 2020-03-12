Construction of cross border markets in Amudat near completion

Amudat, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amudat District is set to get a boost in trade after completion of two cross border markets.

The markets are being constructed by Amudat District local government with support from Mercy Corps, Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU) and government of Uganda, through the Resilience Project.

In February 2019, the government unveiled a plan to construct a livestock market in Alakas in Amudat Sub-county to promote trade and animal health in the district and neighbouring Kenya at undisclosed amount of money.

At the same time, the district local government is constructing another cross border market in Karita close to the Kenyan border to enhance livestock trade and improve revenue. The facility is worth 600 million shillings.

Richard Lomong of Karita Sub-county where the biggest market is under completion says the facility will increase business opportunities in the area and improve their earnings. He says that the market presents an opportunity for Uganda and Kenya to do cross border trade and therefore encourage peace at the border.

Wamai Omar a resident of Alakas in Amudat district is happy that government is now focusing on enhancing trade. He says that the youth in the area will engage in livestock selling and eventually address the problem of unemployment.

“Most of the youths did not go to school. They are doing petty businesses. We hope when these markets open, the youths will tap the funds given to them under the Youth Livelihood project to engage in livestock trade, said Omar recently through a translator.

Wasswa Masokoyi, the CAO Amudat told URN that Karita market facility will comprise of a children’s play centre, mothers restrooms, slaughterhouse, loading ruck, holding ground and offices.

Close to 70% of the livestock sold in Amudat is reportedly taken across the border into Kenya, with the balance (including camels) to Bukedea, Mbale, Sironko.

Livestock destined for Kenya trek for two days up to Kishwanet (in Kenya), where they are loaded onto trucks and taken to Dagoretti market through Kapenguria, Kitale, Eldoret, and Nakuru.

Kenyan and Ugandan currencies are used in Amudat market, and transactions are conducted either in Pokot or Kiswahili languages.

*******

URN