Construction of 1 Billion shilling bridge stalls in Adjumani

Adjumani, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of the 1 billion shillings Eraji Bridge on Eraji stream, Pakelle sub-county in Adjumani district has stalled for seven years since funding for it was secured, URN has learnt.

Upon completion, it is estimated that at least 1,000 people will cross on the bridge on a daily basis. Funds for construction of the stalled bridge was secured by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for implementation by Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the project was initially expected to be completed within six months.

Adjumani district leaders claim that construction works on the bridge stagnated after the contractor abandoned the site and vanished to an unknown place and efforts to trace his whereabouts proved futile.

According to the district leaders, Links Engineering, the company contracted by Danish Refugee Council (DRC) to execute the work reportedly received 75 percent of the 1 billion shillings meant for the project before abandoning the site.

Construction of Eraji Bridge has been on the key development priority lists of Adjumani district local government for the past seventeen years but the authorities had failed to allocate funds for the construction works due to budget constraints, until UNHCR came to the rescue.

According to the contract requirement, the construction works on the “suspended bridge” would be supervised by engineers from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), UNHCR and the district.

Josephine Atoo, the Pakelle sub-county woman councilor, said completion of the bridge would come as relief to expectant mothers who have to endure long distance as they are being rushed to Adjumani general hospital for safe delivery.

She said once completed the bridge would enhance the sub-county revenue base because it will boost trade between the nationals and South Sudanese refugees living in Ayilo I and Ayilo II refugee settlements.

Pakelle sub-countyLocal Council III chairperson Wellborn Kenyi, said since the start of the rainy season this year, so far three people have drowned while crossing Eraji stream.

Kenyi revealed that the local community around Eraji Bridge have failed to access services due to the failure to complete the Bridge construction. He said residents accessing Ayilo I and Ayilo II refugee settlements are now forced to use longer routes via Indriani and Mvulijo parishes, which is eight times longer than crossing via Eraji stream.

During his visit to Adjumani district in September last year Christopher Jean who represented the country director of DRC acknowledged the challenge of failure to complete on the stalled bridge saying it has been long overdue. He said the problem now requires a multi-pronged approach that includes the involvement of the local government, UNHCR, and other stakeholders to address the matter.

Jane Masudio, a farmer in Pakele sub-county said they have experienced hardship in transporting food produce to the market because of the unfinished bridge.

However, James Leku Pili, the Adjumani local council five chairperson said work on the stalled bridge would resume soon since the district had lobbied for additional funds under Development Response to Displacement Impact Project (DRDIP).

Once completed Eraji bridge will connect 48,000 residents of Pakelle sub-county and Pakelle town council to over 30,000 South Sudanese living in Ayilo I and Ayilo II refugee settlements via Eraji stream.

The bridge would help the two communities to easily access health centers, schools, markets and other social services.

When contacted the OPM spokesperson, Julius Mucunguzi, said he needed more time to make more inquiries over the stalled project.

********

URN