Complaints of corruption hit refugee host programme in Lamwo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Intended beneficiaries of the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project (DRDIP) in Agoro sub county, Lamwo district have accused their community facilitator of flouting the program implementation guidelines.

DR-DIP is an empowerment program under the Office of the Prime Minister intended to empower refugee host districts populations through infrastructure development, enhanced environmental management and economic livelihood opportunities.

Under its livelihood and environmental enhancement program implementation, small holder community farmer groups that had expressed interests of engaging in livestock farming, village savings schemes and tree planting projects were selected from nine villages in Lopulingi parish, Agoro sub county to benefit from the DR-DIP livelihood program.

However, the locals have expressed grave concern over the program’s implementation in the area accusing their community facilitator Joseph Ocira of allegedly exhibiting sectarianism during the project beneficiary selection. The Panyul village LCI chairperson Thomas Okot says despite having generated the intended beneficiaries list as required by the DRDIP guidelines, their community facilitator Joseph Ocira overturned their selection and instead generated other beneficiaries alleged to be his relatives.

According to Okot, the parish community facilitator Joseph Ocira reportedly registered his wife and son as one of the groups treasurer and secretary respectively and also included eight members of his family as recipients in other projects. Okot also accuses Ocira of doctoring minutes with the intention of creating ghost groups and groups to benefit his relatives.

Similar concerns of suspected fraudulent tendencies in the implementation of the DR-DIP project have also been registered in the neighboring villages of Panyul, Agula, Logorogoro and Lobinonga Logot village. The Lobinonga Logot village LCI chairperson Martin Oketayot says they have petitioned the Office of the Prime Minister, the Resident District Commissioner and that of the Chief Administrative Officer to intervene into the matter in a bid to attain justice.

Oketayot remarked that their desire is to have any implicated officers suspended to pave way for investigations into the matter, an audit launched into the projects beneficiaries and have all groups deemed illegal and nullified.

However, Joseph Ocira the sub county project facilitator refuted the claims saying the allegations are politically motivated and ill intended to relieve him off his duty as a community facilitator.

A source at the district coordination office that preferred anonymity told URN that he recognizes the concerns of the intended beneficiaries but allays any fears of dubious dealings saying a verification process will be conducted to ascertain actual beneficiaries of the projects.

Lamwo Resident District Commissioner James Nabinson Kidega vowed to take disciplinary action against the accused persons saying their acts of sabotage against the government program are unacceptable in efforts to cause social transformation of the communities.

Kidega applauded the community members for standing firm against corruption which affects local development.

******

URN