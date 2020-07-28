Community museums seek UGX 3.6bn

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Community Museums Association- UCOMA is seeking 3.6 billion shillings to sustain the operations of community museums.

Members of the association led by their chairperson Abraham Kitaulwa on Monday petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga. They argued that their major source of income for the 65 museums in different parts of the country has been from school children, but following the closure of schools in March over the COVID-19 outbreak, their operations were affected.

They also noted that some museums are laying off staff while other owners are selling off historic artifacts.

John Ssempebwa, the founder of Ssemagulu Royal Museum in Mutundwe says that the Government recently gave 3 billion shillings to Uganda Museum, but the private museums missed out yet they employ thousands of people.

Ssempebwa told the Speaker that his Museum should be supported since he is preserving the car of the first Prime Ministers of Uganda Benedicto Kiwanuka, and that of the late President Idi Amin Dada.

He says that they borrowed money and used part of the money from schools to equip the the museums, but are struggling to attract visitors.

Kitaulwa, who is also the owner of Kigulu Cultural Museum in Iganga says that all the five sub-regions in Uganda which have community museums have been affected, and yet they add value to the economy.

********

URN