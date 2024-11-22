COMMENT: An appeal for unity and integrity in our politics

COMMENT| Barnabas Taremwa Bwaniaga | Good morning comrades Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Dr. Kiiza Besigye. I write to you as a concerned Ugandan citizen, reflecting on the path our political landscape has taken since your days as allies with shared visions for our nation.

Back in those early days, you both championed similar causes for the betterment of Uganda. Today, however, it seems this shared vision has fragmented, raising questions about whether our politics still prioritize the welfare of Uganda over individual aspirations.

The decline in credibility of our great party is troubling. It increasingly attracts individuals driven by self-interest rather than the collective good. The fragmentation within the FDC, and allegations like those heard on the streets, suggest that the focus has shifted from national advancement to personal gains. Financial mismanagement, such as the exclusion of a treasurer from access to financial records years ago, was a red flag. Similarly, in the NRM, the emphasis on wealth over ideology creates a culture where money trumps principles.

My experience in Mbarara City during the elections revealed a disheartening reality: election rigging was normalized on both sides, NRM and FDC alike. This erosion of integrity in our political processes is disillusioning and highlights the urgent need for reform.

The core of my message is a call to action. If our politics are truly about Uganda, I urge both of you to prioritize dialogue and collaboration over division. Your shared history signifies the potential for progress through discussion and unity of purpose. Settling differences and addressing national issues collaboratively would be a powerful statement of commitment to our country.

Dr. Besigye, if you find the opportunity to access resources, may you use them wisely to support those who abducted you, they gave you a political mileage for your new party. H.E. Museveni, be cautious of those who may mislead you into actions that hurt instead of help, for the real danger often lies within.

Ultimately, politics should be about ideas and constructive debate. I hope for a future where unity and integrity guide our leaders for the prosperity of our beloved Uganda.

****

Barnabas Taremwa Bwaniaga

SGS