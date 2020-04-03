Coffin traders hit hard in COVID-19 shut down

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coffin makers around Mulago National Referral hospital are decrying the current lock down saying it has taken a huge toll on their business.

Ssebana Nsubuga, the Chairperson Mulago Hospital Youths Development Organisation says the cost of producing coffins has escalated since president, Yoweri Museveni ordered the closure of hardware shops which they source material for their work.

Nsubuga explains that almost all the material they use comes from China and other parts of the world, saying the few stores that have them have hiked their prices.

He says business has drastically reduced because of the low demand of coffins.

Abbey Mutebi, a coffin seller near Mulago City Mortuary roundabout says the ban on social gatherings and communal funerals hasn’t helped matters.

He explains that people often buy coffins ranging from Shillings 800,000 and above to appease their friends and the huge number of mourners.

He however, says since there are restrictions on funerals, people have now resorted to coffins of Shillings 200,000, which has slowed down business.

Fred Mutyaba, a member of Mulago Hospital Youths Development Organisation, says that the people who used to buy from them are now locked up at home because of the ban on public and private transport.

Mutyaba says that he could sell 20 coffins but currently can’t sell three coffins a day.

He also when people used to come many, they could buy different items individually like a cross, cloth and memorial stone among others.

Gerald Ssekiranda, another coffin vendor says since people no longer use public means to ferry the bodies of their loved ones, it is not easy for people to buy coffins since not everyone can afford an ambulance.

