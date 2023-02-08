Coca-Cola to empower 10,000 youth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 10,000 youth in 10 higher education institutions will be enrolled in a digital coaching and mentorship programme called Boundless Minds in partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU).

The project will intensively mentor 100 students from different institutions who will be recruited as peer mentors to the broader group of 10,000 students. It will recruit a total of 60% female students and mentors.

During the course of the year, 10 in-person career clinics will be hosted at the universities. The partnership with Boundless Minds was launched at the end of last month as part of CCBU’s economic inclusion commitments, under the theme “Letter to My 20-year-old Self”.

CCBU’s Youth Economic Inclusion programme was launched in 2020 at the peak of COVID-19 to bridge the mentorship gap created by the closure of schools.

The Coca-cola Beverages Africa and Coca-cola Beverages Uganda leadership team will actively participate in mentoring and equipping the youths with skills such money management skills, building a career, entrepreneurship, career mapping, personal branding and people management skills, among others according to Kirunda Magoola, public affairs, communications and sustainability director of CCBU.