CMI investigates Ssememwa cultural site atack

Kakumiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI has commenced investigations into the attack on Ssememwa Cultural site in Kakumiro district.

This stems from a petition by Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom to the Chief of Defense Forces-CDF, Gen. David Muhoozi last month demanding for investigations into the role of Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers in the destruction of the cultural site.

In the petition, the Kingdom Prime Minister, Andrew Byakjutaga claimed that they have evidence pinning soldiers attached to the security detail of Owobusobozi Bisaka, the Founder of Faith of Unity for beating up kingdom subjects and wardens who resisted the attack on the site.

On February 9, 2020, members of Faith of Unity under Owobusobozi Bisaka locally known as Abahereza stormed the cultural sites and torched them. Bisaka’s followers, who were dressed in white tunics, claimed the cultural site contains fetishes and that a lot of evil activities take place at the site.

It is alleged that UPDF soldiers attached to Bisaka’s security detail helped the attackers to raze down the important cultural site, something that angered the king and his subjects. The Premier told URN on Saturday that a team of detectives from CMI is in Kakumiro to investigate the role of UPDF soldiers in the attack.

“It is true a team of CMI detectives from headquarters in Kampala is in the Kingdom to conduct investigations following the attacks on Ssemwema cultural site in Kakumiro district by Bisaka believers,” he said. He said the investigators are under the command of Col. Augustine Bwegendaho.

Byakjutaga revealed that the team spent the entire Friday recording statements from area residents, police officers and Kingdom subjects in Kakumiro district. He said that he is happy with the response of the CDF and internal affairs Minister to his petition.

About the Cultural Site

Ssememwa Cultural Site, which sits on top of Bikakate hill in Kakumiro district, is known for trenches that were used by the legendary King, Kateboha who reigned in the 14th century AD during the Bachwezi Dynasty.

The trenches were also used to guard against enemies from gaining entry into the King’s Palace, which was located in the same area.

The trenches surround the primitive Semwemwa caves. Some parliamentary sessions for Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom were also held inside the Semwema caves during the reign of the Bachwezi.

URN