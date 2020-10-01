CMI impostor arrested in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A combined team of Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF and police personnel have today arrested Emmanuel Ngobi, a resident of Ntege village in the southern division of Jinja city.

Ngobi, who is currently detained at Gadaffi military barracks, is accused of impersonating as a Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI personnel with an aim of defrauding unsuspecting civilians of their money.

Ngobi is accused of soliciting money from residents of mainly Mukono and Jinja districts after claiming to be a CMI operative assigned to screen suitable candidates for World Food Program coordinator jobs in the country. Security personnel also retrieved one military bayonet and a military jacket from the suspect.

Ngobi who was paraded before the press confessed to committing the crimes as a means of survival. “I committed all these crimes as an individual because I was unemployed, and only engaged in these acts to earn a startup capital for my future business projects,” he says.

On his part, the Jinja zonal spokesperson, Edwin Mawanda says that the suspect conned unsuspecting civilians amounting to about 25 million Shillings. Mawanda further says that the suspect will be arraigned before the court-martial where the prosecution will decide on the preferable charges against him.

