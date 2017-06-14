City engineer fined for stepping on Kampala grass

An engineer has been sentenced to a fine of sh40,000 by Kampala City Hall Court for stepping in an area covered with KCCA green grass commonly known as “the green belt”.

Swazi Mukuye, a resident of Gayaza in Kawempe Division was arrested Tuesday from Jinja road in Kampala by KCCA enforcement officers while walking on the green grass.

He has Wednesday morning been produced before Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende and pleaded guilty to charges of entering upon a lawn.

Magistrate Nabende then ordered him to pay a court fine of sh40,000 and in default serve 20 days imprisonment at Luzira prison.

The court observed that the green belt on which Mukuye stepped is maintained by tax payers’ money.