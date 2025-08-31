Cindy reigns supreme in Pilsner-powered Royal Experience

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On a night that will be remembered for long in Ugandan music history, the Millennium Grounds Lugogo became a kingdom of rhythm and revelry as thousands of fans and supporters gathered for Cindy’s King Herself Royal Experience concert at Millennium Grounds on Friday.

The first glimpse of the royal treatment began as attendees were greeted with the Pilsner King photobooth, posing on a majestic throne with a crown. The air was thick with anticipation and the aromas from sizzling grills as the early entrants were further crowned with a free, ice-cold Pilsner King to set a celebratory tone for the evening.

The stage was a revolving door of talent, with Dexta Rapper igniting the crowd with his viral ‘Daddy Wato Inni Wa’ moves early in the evening, songstress Tracy Melon slowing down the tempo and rapper Da Agent speeding it up again with his fast flow.

A DJ Line-up including DJ Nimrod and LL warmed the crowd as the growing sea of Cindycates and revellers awaited the King Herself. And what an entrance it was. To the epic instrumental of Game of Thrones, Cindy emerged backed by her court of dancers.

For over two hours, the superstar with her commanding stage presence proved that her 22 years in this game have only sharpened her skills. As she performed hits like “Ndi Mukodo,” the night was anything but stingy with giveaways of free-flowing and discounted Pilsner King and free Airtel WiFi for the crowd that was loving every minute at the Grounds.

She sang, danced, freestyled and had the crowd singing along back to her, demonstrating why the reign of the King Herself still has no end in sight. Her set also included popular collaborations like “Mwoto” with Karole Kasita and the new banger on the block, “See You Tonight” with Omega 256.

A highlight of the night was the surprise performance from Blu*3 as Lillian Mbabazi and Jackie Chandiru joined her on stage. A wave of nostalgia swept through the crowd that was already singing along to every word. Together, they rolled back the years with a flawless rendition of “Nsanyuka Nawe,” reminding everyone of the beauty of timeless music.

As the Pilsner representative, Lillian Kansiime, stated, “Cindy embodies boldness and authentic artistry- qualities that resonate deeply with our brand as Pilsner King. It has been an honour to celebrate this massive milestone of a concert with her, especially on her Birthday, because a King Deserves A King.”

In all, the Royal Experience showed what it takes to create a lasting legacy and the event served as a great way to celebrate those who stand tall, stand out and stand together.