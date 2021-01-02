Church leaders condemn acts of brutality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Church leaders have condemned acts of brutality by security forces. Speaking at the New Year prayers at Namirembe Cathedral on Friday, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu said that although the police are mandated to maintain law and order, the enforcement should be done with dignity and respect.

Security personnel have come under the spotlight for brutalizing members of the opposition while enforcing covid-19 guidelines.

Kazimba also asked Christians to start the year with clean hearts devoid of sin and worry from the previous year.

“The year came to a standstill. COVID-19 brought the country Tina standstill. Other people lost businesses and loved ones on account of the virus but we should leave all that behind.

Let us leave the worry, sadness and problems that we faced in 2020 behind us and look into this New Year with hope. 2020 is behind us, 2021 is ahead of us,” Archbishop Kazimba said.

The Archbishop also announced that the theme of the church this year would be ‘Healthy living’.

At All Saints Cathedral, Kampala, the Assistant Bishop of Kampala Diocese, Dr Hannington Mutebi also urged Christians to use the lessons they have picked up from the pandemic in 2020, to live a positive life in 2021.

Mutebi also expressed disappointment that the nation’s leaders have neglected their main duty of protecting the people and instead focused on their political survival.

He says that the leaders abandoned their roles people were injured and killed by security forces while enforcing the covid-19 guidelines.

He declared the 40 days of prayer and fasting in the cathedral and said, the annual prayer month has come at a critical time.

Rt Rev Mutebi appealed to those peddling the talk of violence or alternative plans to the elections, to drop the idea because nothing good will come out of them. He said that even amidst political uncertainty, the church will focus on praying for peace.

He castigated politicians who seek blessings from both church and traditional shrines.

********

URN