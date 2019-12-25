Christmas eve: Christians converge in candle lit service

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of Christians converged at different places of worship on Christmas Eve singing songs of praise to observe the night in which, Jesus Christ was born.

At St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe, believers were treated to Christmas Carols by the Cathedral Choir while at All Saint’s Cathedral, Kampala, each faithful was armed with a candle, which was lit in remembrance of the three wise men who followed stars to Jesus’s birth place in Bethlehem.

In both Services, there was various reading of scripture about the birth of Jesus at several occasions accompanied by traditional hymns telling of the birth of Christ. Kampala Diocesan Secretary Rev. Canon John Awodi who delivered the sermon during the Candle Lit Service at All Saints’ Cathedral delivered a message of hope to the congregation.

He appealed to Christians to always dwell in the midst of God and use this year’s commemoration of Jesus’s birth to renew their faith. “The Lord has a specific message to each one of us. You could be tormented by superiors or supervisors at work like how our sisters are tormented in the Arab World where they go in search for jobs. But even when you have lost everything, remember the Lord is always with you,” said Rev Awodi.

He urged worshipers to have God at heart even when they seem to have achieved a lot in life warning that several people in the past were reduced by the power of God. As faithful held up their candles singing the ‘We wish you Merry Christmas lyrics’ Rev. Rebecca Nyegenye, the Provost of All Saint’s Cathedral appealed to them to be the light of the world and be good examples.

It is a tradition for Christian the world over to Converge on Christmas Eve for worship ahead of the main Christmas celebration on Dec 25th. The outgoing Church of Uganda Arhcibishop, Stanley Ntagali is expected to be the main celebrant of Christmas Day Prayers at All Saint’s Cathedral.

He will preach on the topic “to us a child is born”. On the other hand, the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira is scheduled to preach in all the three Holy Communion Services at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe.

URN