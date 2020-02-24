Christians task Dr Kazimba to unite church, improve clergy’s welfare

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop-elect of the Church of Uganda Rt. Rev. Dr Steven Kazimba Mugalu has been advised to focus his attention on uniting the Church, whose flock is divided along political lines, as his enthronement draws closer. Faithfuls believe that unity in the church is crucial to spur spiritual, physical and financial development.

Dr Kazimba’s enthronement is slated for Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe. He will a week later be consecrated as the Bishop of Kampala Diocese at All Saints Cathedral Kampala, replacing His Grace Stanley Ntagali who is retiring after clocking the mandatory retirement age.

Ahead of his enthronement, the former Buganda Lukiiko Speaker Nelson Kawalya told Uganda Radio Network-URN that the Archbishop-elect has exhibited commendable service in his past leadership positions citing the construction of the Mityana Diocese where he has served as Bishop. Before his elevation, Dr Kazimba served as the Bishop of Mityana Diocese for 11 years.

Kawalya says that with this accomplishment in Mityana, Archbishop Kazimba’s first challenge will be to spearhead the completion of the 5,000 seater Cathedral at Nakasero and uniting the Church which currently seems to be more entangled with politics.

In the same spirit, Rubaga Division Mayor Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo said that the Dr Kazimba faces a task to not only unite members of the Anglican communion but to ensure that Uganda as a country is united.

The call was also reiterated by Rosemary Babirye, a resident of Namirembe saying that she expects the new Archbishop to promote unity in the Church and offer leadership to the youth. Another parishioner, Eve Kigonya, a warden at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe said equally hopes that family and children will be at the forefront.

Namirembe Cathedral Choir Administrator John Sekibaala said that he expects the furtherance of evangelism and improvement of Church finances under Dr Kazimba’s leadership.

Samuel Busulwa, a former member of the Provincial Assembly said that Dr Kazimba’s previous work builds confidence that he is a person who will give everything for the well being of the Church. He, however, said that challenges of land grabbing, education and health issues within the Province await Dr Kazimba.

Namirembe Cathedral Lay Reader, Leuben Wasswa Luwagga noted the welfare of the clergy in the Church of Uganda as an outstanding issue that requires more attention from the leadership. He also noted the need to rejuvenate door to door preaching.

Dr Kazimba’s calling started in teaching the Sunday school children in November 1979 after his confirmation. He later served in Madudu Church of Uganda as a catechist from 1981 to 1983.

He was trained as a Lay-Leader at Baskerville Theological College Ngogwe in 1985 and was posted to Lugazi St. Peter’s Church. Between 1988 and 1990, he trained at Uganda Martyrs’ Seminary and was ordained in December 1990 by Bishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo. He served as Assistant Vicar at St Apollo Kivebulaya Church of Uganda, Nakibizzi between 1990 to 1994.

In 1996, Dr Kazimba completed his Diploma in Theology at Bishop Tucker Theological; College, and was posted to Katente Parish as Parish Priest from 1997 to 2000.

He was transferred to Mukono Cathedral as Vicar in 2,000 and later appointed Acting Provost of Mukono Cathedral by Bishop Michael Ssenyimba. In 2004, he was confirmed as the provost of St. Philip and Andrew ‘s Cathedral before becoming the 4th Bishop of Mityana Diocese on October 26, 2008, replacing Bishop Dr Dunstan Bukenya.

