Christians advised to set achievable targets in 2025

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christians have been advised to set achievable targets as they plan for the new year.

Today, Christians flock to churches to thank God for enabling them to pass through 2024 and present him with the prayer requests for 2025.

While leading the New Year mass at Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace Cathedral in Luwero town council, Reverend Father Denis Ssebugwawo the Pastoral Coordinator of Kasana Luwero Diocese reflected on the last year saying Christians faced several challenges that include poverty, disease outbreaks, thefts, domestic violence among others.

However, he asked Christians to thank God for enabling them to overcome the challenges and ask him to strengthen them in the new year. He advised Christians to set achievable targets in the new year and focus on achieving them.

Ssebugwawo asked the Christians to stop lamenting over what they failed to achieve in 2024 but instead use the first day to reflect on the mistakes that could have hindered their success.

Ssebugwawo warned Christians against starting the year without any resolutions, saying these may end without tangible achievement.

Reverend Canon Fred Kabuye the Provost of St Mark Anglican Cathedral in Luwero town who led the New Year Service said Christians including politicians seeking to contest for elective posts, should present their goals to God for blessings if they are to achieve them.

While attending prayers at Kivumu Restoration Church and All Saints Pentecostal Churches Nakaseke district, Kyofatogabye Kabuye the State Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs asked the couples to set the New Year’s resolutions together if they want to achieve them.

Kyofatogabye asked Christians to embrace government development programs that include the Parish Development Model-PDM to develop the families.

URN