Christian withdraws petition against election of Kigezi Diocesan Bishop

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pierre Mbabazi Nyetegyereize, the lead petitioner against the election of Rev. Gad Akanjuna, as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi has withdrawn the petition.

Akanjuna, the Archdeacon of All Saints Church in Kabale municipality was elected in February by the House of Bishops to replace Rt. Rev. Eng. George Bagamuhunda, as the next Bishop of Kigezi Diocese.

However, in a petition last month addressed to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the petitioners through their lawyers of Nzige, Jamero, and Company Advocates disputed the legality of Akanjuna’s election arguing that the election process was marred with irregularities.

The other petitioners are Drake Twebaze Katabaazi, Professor John Kakitari, Margret Bikangaga, Michael Zaribwende, Dickson Kyabaseeta and Lauben Kuribakanya.

They argued that Akanjuna does not have academic qualifications for the office. They also note that the electoral college that elected him was also not properly constituted as per the guidelines of the Church of Uganda canons.

Addressing journalists in Kabale on Tuesday, Mbabazi who is also the Rubanda District Council Deputy Speaker revealed that he is no longer part of the petitioners for the sake of unity. Mbabazi also asked for forgiveness from the Kigezi diocese and other Christians.

He says that this is now the time to focus on uniting and developing the diocese.

Rev. Erasmus Turyatunga, Kigezi Diocesan Secretary told our reporter that as the diocese, they are yet to receive Mbabazi’s communication.

Canon Ivan Mbabazi Batuma, the Publicity Secretary on the organizing committee of Akanjuna’s consecration ceremony says that Mbabazi’s apology is welcome since he has realized his mistakes.

Asked about Mbabazi’s withdrawal, another petitioner Dickson Kyabaseta, said that they will comment on the matter at an appropriate time.

Bishop-elect Akanjuna is set to be consecrated on May 29 at Kigezi High school playground in Kabale municipality.

