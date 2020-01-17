Cholera outbreak in Busia leaves 31 hospitalised

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 31 people in Busia Municipality have been hospitalised following an outbreak of cholera. The victims are currently admitted in the isolation unit at Busia Health Centre.

The reported cases are from the areas of Buchicha, Solo A, Solo B, Solo C, Sofia, Mawero East, and Arubaine villages all in Western division within the Municipality.

Dr Patrick Lule, the in-charge Busia health centre IV says that they received 29 victims on Thursday evening and the other 2 cases were reported on Friday.

He noted that the blood samples taken to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital have tested positive.

Dr Bashiri Idro, the cholera Isolation Center Manager attributed the outbreak of cholera to poor hygiene and sanitation in the area.

In December last year, one person was confirmed in dead in Busia district after an outbreak of cholera.

*****

URN