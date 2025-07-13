Chinese university-produced documentaries premiere in Uganda

Wakiso, Uganda | Xinhua | Two documentaries highlighting ties between Chinese youth and the world have been launched at Luyanzi Institute of Technology in Wakiso in central Uganda, aiming to strengthen relations between Ugandan and Chinese youth.

The films, Generation Z’s China-Africa Stories and Along the Silk Road, were both produced by a team from Zhejiang University, one of the top universities in China.

At the Friday premiere, Zhang Yong, lead director of the documentaries, signed a broadcast agreement with representatives from Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and StarTimes, marking the official entry of the two films into Uganda’s mainstream channels.

Guests at the event watched selected highlights from the documentaries and shared their remarks.

Winston Agaba, managing director of UBC, praised the initiative. “This collaboration is a true testament to the power of shared vision and mutual growth,” he said, noting that the documentaries would foster cultural and technological exchange.

“There is definitely a lot to gain from the collaborations that we can have with the Chinese people and the Chinese government,” Agaba added.

Zhu Hui, vice chairperson of Zhejiang University Council, said the films capture the hopes of building stronger ties through youth cooperation. “They are not only narratives of personal youth journeys but also snapshots of the era in which the peoples of China and other countries are bound together, sharing weal and woe,” she said.

Fan Xuecheng, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, said the documentaries aim to deepen people-to-people bonds, noting that China is working with Africa on green industries, e-commerce, science and technology, and other areas.

“Under the guidance of both of our leaders, China-Uganda relations have achieved the best level in history,” he said.

The documentaries feature stories of cultural exchange, youth cooperation and shared aspirations, reflecting broader partnership goals.■