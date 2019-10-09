Chinese National survives mob after ordering guard to shoot civilian in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An Unidentified Chinese businessman has survived the wrath of charged traders after he allegedly ordered his security guard to shoot a casual labourer attached to a shop at William Street, Kampala.

The casual labourer had allegedly questioned him on for blocking their shop with a truck. Instead, the businessman ordered his guard, identified as Fred Byaruhanga to silence him with a gunshot. He was shot in the chest and rushed to Mulago Hospital in a critical condition.

Moments later, an angry mob comprising of traders descended on the businessman, only known locally as Muchina, prompting him to lock himself inside the shop. He was evacuated by more than 20 police officers from Kampala Central Police Station –CPS, commanded by the OC Operations ASP Ivan Nduhura.

One, Tom Kitone, alleged that the Chinese national had been threatening to harm the casual labourer who often questioned him for packing his track near the shop he guarded. The Chinese businessman and the shot casual labourer operated from different shops at God’s Grace Plaza located at William Street.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that investigations into the incident are already underway, led by the Officer in Charge of Nile Coach Police Post Perez Mukwana and ASP Allen Nyeiteera.

Police deployment has been maintained around the building.

