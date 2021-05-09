Chinese firm contracted to rehabilitate roads in Gulu city

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The China Railway Group 18 has been awarded the contract for the construction of 7.788 kilometres of roads in Gulu city.

The roads were approved by the council for the second phase of construction under the Uganda Municipal Support for Infrastructure Development-USMID World Bank project of 41 billion shillings.

They include Oola Lubaro road, Vincent Opiyo road, Lakana Odongkara road, Francis Barabanawe road, Onono road and Nelson Mandela road.

Six construction firms bided for the contract late last year and they include Zong Mai Construction Company, Starling, CHICO and Multiplate Construction. Others are Sea Tape Construction and the highest bidder China Railway Group 18 which was awarded the contract.

Edward Kiwanuka, the Gulu city town clerk says that the contract was awarded to the Chinese firm based on the good performances of the company and capacity to manage the project.

Kiwanuka explained that the company is to sign the contract early next week as work is expected to commence in the next three weeks.

Alfred Ojok, a boda boda cyclist in Kanyagoga ward in Bar-Dege Layibi division has expressed happiness that two of the roads in the area will be rehabilitated.

Ojok explained that most of the roads in the area are impassable with motorcycles which have affected their business.

However, Molly Atim, also a resident of Kanyagoga ward noted that much as the roads in the area are in dire need of rehabilitation, the people need to be compensated to vacate.

However, most of the roads in Bardege-Layibi division have remained in bad conditions which have in the past sparked off a series of protests as residents demanded their rehabilitation.

