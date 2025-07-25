Chinese auto brand debuts 4 new models in Egypt

CAIRO | Xinhua | SOUEAST, a Chinese auto brand, unveiled four new models in Egypt on Thursday, marking a significant expansion in the African market.

Held in the northern Egyptian city of Alamein, the launch featured four new models covering almost all segments of the SUV market, namely the flagship smart luxury SUV S09, urban intelligent C-segment SUV S07, urban fashionable C-segment SUV S06, and compact urban SUV S05.

Yuan Anguo, assistant president of SOUEAST International, said that the vehicles are designed to meet the diverse needs of drivers, offering a blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology.

“SOUEAST’s vision is enabling more youth around the world to have an easy urban mobility experience,” said Yuan at the launch ceremony, emphasizing SOUEAST’s strong confidence in the Egyptian market.

By 2025, SOUEAST aims to establish 15 sales outlets and five after-sales service centers in Egypt, Yuan revealed, noting that two new completely-knocked-down (CKD) models will be introduced between 2026 and 2027.

With a presence in over 30 countries and regions, the automaker has established more than 140 sales and service networks worldwide. ■