China urges U.S. to stop discrimination against Chinese students

Beijing, China | Xinhua | A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged the United States to stop discriminative actions against Chinese students and academics in the United States.

For some time, the United States has been abusing judicial power to harass, interrogate, and even arrest and prosecute Chinese students in the United States under fabricated allegations, Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing.

Many Chinese students underwent severe harassment at the airport from U.S. law enforcement authorities when they were leaving the country, and their cell phones, laptops, and other items were wantonly examined and even confiscated, he said.

From May to early September this year, nearly 300 Chinese students underwent harassment and searches by the U.S. when taking temporary flights in the United States, according to Zhao.

He said therefore-mentioned U.S. moves severely infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students and academics in the United States and undermined the cultural exchanges and educational cooperation between China and the United States.

“We have repeatedly lodged solemn representations with the United States, urging it to correct its mistakes and stop discrimination against Chinese students. China will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens,” Zhao said.

