China Railway Company signs contract for road construction in Nansana

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | China Railway 18th Group Construction Company Limited has officially signed a contract to construct two key roads in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District. The contract, valued at 33.9 billion Ugandan shillings, covers the construction of the Wamala-Katooke road (4.8 km) and the Jjinja-Kalooli road (1.01 km).

The project is set to begin on April 1, 2025, and is expected to be completed within 18 months. The signing ceremony took place at the Nansana Municipality Headquarters in Wakiso District. During the event, Nansana Municipality Mayor Regina Bakitte Nakazzi expressed her gratitude to the government for initiating the road construction project. She recalled that in 2016, the municipality took over the responsibility for the road from Wakiso District.

She added that although it had been included in the budget for years, the actual construction had not commenced until the signing of this contract. Bakitte highlighted that the road will significantly benefit the people of Nansana by improving access to markets for transporting goods.

She also noted that once completed, the road would boost tourism, as it passes near the Buganda tombs, and called on residents to pay their taxes to contribute to the municipality’s development.

Mayor Bakitte urged the contractors to offer small jobs to local residents so they could benefit from the project. She also cautioned the public to report any cases of stolen materials.

Charles Lwanga, the Deputy RDC in charge of Nansana Municipality, assured the community that the project would be closely monitored. He urged the contractor to adhere to expectations and avoid bribing politicians.

Mrs. Edemachu Monica Ejua, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Kampala Capital City & Metropolitan Affairs, expressed satisfaction with the contractor’s appointment and emphasized the importance of completing the project on time for the benefit of the people.

In addition, Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, praised the residents of Nansana Municipality for providing the land for the road construction and urged them to support the project. He said the road would bring significant development to the municipality.

The completion of these roads is expected to drive economic growth and enhance the connectivity of the region.

URN