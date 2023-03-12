Children discover body of missing Luwero man hanging on a tree

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Robert Kisakye, 49, a resident of Kiyenje in Luwero Town council.

Kisakye’s lifeless body was found by children hanging on a tree in a coffee plantation Saturday morning.

The deceased was last sighted on Thursday when he went to visit his mother, Aidah Nalutaaya in Kyegombwa village in Luwero Town Council.

It is reported after being served food, Kisakye left for an unknown place until his body showed up hanging by the tree in a coffee plantation belonging a one Nalubega, a neighbor to his mother, Aidah Nalutaaya.

Patrick Lule, the Acting Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, said that although it appears like it’s a case of suicide, they are investigating the death to rule out homicide.

He said that preliminary information from the resident shows that the deceased was a known drug addict.

*****

URN