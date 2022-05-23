Child abandoned by kidnappers after five months abduction

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A five-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at an undisclosed medical facility in Jinja district after being dumped by her kidnappers. The minor’s mother, Brenda Nakalema says that the kidnappers abandoned Bushira Nambilo in Buwenge town council in Jinja district on Saturday.

According to Nakalema, unidentified people kidnapped the minor from their home in Budondo ward in Jinja City Northern division on December 20th, 2021. They called the family using restricted phone numbers demanding a ransom of Shillings 3 Million for their child.

The family sold off their property in the hope of raising the money in vain. They later filed a case of a missing person at Budondo police station prompting detectives to mount a search for their child. According to Nakalema, the kidnappers gave them an ultimatum of six months to raise the money or risk losing their child forever.

“We have been living in fear and emotionally shattered, since the ransom seekers were sending endless threats on how they have plans of killing our child in case we fail to raise the three million Shillings,” she said.

Upon learning that police detectives were tracking them down, the suspects started changing their locations to evade arrest. Available data recovered from the GPS coordinates indicate that the suspects settled in Budondo, Bujagali, Kisima 1 islands, and Buwenge throughout the five months they stayed with the child.

James Mubi, the Kiira regional police spokesperson says that they have intensified their hunt for the suspects who are still at large and advised parents to devise means of protecting their children.

URN