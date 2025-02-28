Chief Risk Officer: dfcu Bank appoints Hope Lorna Nakhayenze

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | dfcu Bank has announced the appointment of Hope Lorna Nakhayenze as its new Chief Risk Officer, effective 1st March 2025. The Bank stated that in this role, she would be responsible for overseeing risk management under the direction of the Board Risk Committee.

Nakhayenze brings over 17 years of experience in Risk Management, Internal Controls, and Compliance. She is a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA) and a Treasurer (Association of Corporate Treasurers), with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Makerere University.

“Her duties would include developing and implementing a risk management framework to measure, report, and control financial and non-financial risks while guiding the definition of the Bank’s risk appetite to support its strategic goals,” the bank said in a statement.

The Bank highlighted her extensive expertise in Finance, Corporate Treasury, Audit Assurance, and Management Consulting, as well as her strong leadership and mentoring skills.

Nakhayenze previously served as Head of Risk & Internal Control at Ecobank Uganda Limited and Head of Risk at I&M Bank (Uganda) Limited, where she had also been a Board Member of the Provident Fund. Her career had included roles at Stanbic Bank, Barclays Bank, Hima Cement, and AH Consulting.