Cheptegei to captain Uganda at WXC Bathurst 23

Uganda ready to defend individual and team titles in Australia next week

🔵 Cross Country teams 🇺🇬 🏃

✳ Men

312 Joshua CHEPTEGEI

315 Isaac KIBET

316 Rogers KIBET

317 Samuel KIBET

318 Jacob KIPLIMO

320 Martin Magengo KIPROTICH

✳ U20 men

310 Feb CHELEGOI

311 Hosea CHEMUTAI

313 Allan KIBET

314 Dan KIBET

319 Keneth KIPROP

323 Sailas ROTICH

✳ Women

680 Annet Chemengich

681 Mercyline CHELANGAT

683 Rispa CHEROP

685 Doreen CHESANG

686 Prisca CHESANG

687 Stella CHESANG

✳ U20 women

678 Peace CHEBET

679 Felister CHEKWEMOI 7

682 Charity CHEROP

684 Risper CHEROP

688 Bentalin YEKO

✳ Mixed Relay

321 Abu MAYANJA (M)

322 Ronald MUSAGALA (M)

676 Knight ACIRU (W)

677 Linda CHEBET (W)

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Entry lists for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 23 confirm that 453 elite runners from 48 teams including Uganda will descend on Australia for the global event next week.

Uganda, individual gold and silver medalists at the last edition in Aarhus in 2019, are expected to defend their titles on February 18 with Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo back in form after a spell with injuries. Kenya’s two-time winner Geoffrey Kamworor is expected to be the single threat to the two Ugandan stars.

At the team’s month long training camp at Trinity Biblical Institute – Kapchorwa, World Champion Cheptegei was Saturday named captain of Uganda. The team has been training since January 9th under the watchful eyes of Coach Benjamin Njia.

.⁦@joshuacheptege1⁩ ⁦@GovUganda⁩ This incredible week continued with a trip to meet Ugandan World Cross Team yest. Joshua & Jacob were on great form & are ready to go. Great to see you Joshua. You are maturing into an elder statesman for Uganda. Long may it continue! pic.twitter.com/T4VOlLy2yq — Rob Walker (@robwalkertv) February 10, 2023

Only Cheptegei and Kiplimo survive from the Uganda men’s senior team that competed in 2019. The senior men’s team now includes Uganda Police Forces-UPF Long-distance runner Martin Kiprotich Magengo who won the National cross-country championships held in Tororo in December.

“It’s my first time to be in the national team for the world cross country championships, which is an opportunity for me to explore my career to the next level,” Magengo told Uganda Radio Network in Tororo.

Expecting to improve on her previous 21st best position, is Stella Chesang who won the senior women’s category in Tororo after crossing the finishing line at 33:56.6. She defeated Prisca Chesang who came second in 34:05.9.

Stella Chesang, who recently returned from maternity leave, and Doreen Chesang, are the only survivors from the women’s team of 2019 in Denmark.

Captain Cheptegei

National Coach and Vice President-technical of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Benjamin Njia told Uganda Radio Network that Cheptegei’s relationship with the entire national team is motivating and inspirational.

“Having an athlete who is a role model in the sport to be a Captain like Cheptegei motivates teammates, Coaches and UAF, and the end result is a success,” he said.

Cheptegei welcomed the decision by teammates and UAF to entrust him with the responsibility of representing them during the World Athletics Cross Country Championships due to take place in Bathurst, Australia. The championship has attracted celebrated countries in long-distance running like Kenya, Uganda, Eritrea and Ethiopia.

“Since I have been tasked to represent them, I will be transparent as much as possible,” Cheptegei told the Uganda Radio network at the National training camp in Kapchorwa.

Stella Chesang, the 10,000m, 2018 commonwealth gold medalist says Cheptegei is bold and fearless to address the matters concerning the national team in a championship.

“I remember, when we both won gold in Australia in 2018, Cheptegei was more of the spokesperson we trusted, so we chose him to keep helping us in such a way,” she said.

