X-COUNTRY: Cheptegei finally beats the world

RESULT: Senior Men race 10km

1⃣ Joshua CHEPTEGEI 🇺🇬 31:40 Prize $30000

2⃣ Jacob KIPLIMO 🇺🇬 31:44 $15,000

3⃣ Geoffrey KAMWOROR 🇰🇪 31:55 $10,000

7⃣ Thomas Ayeko 🇺🇬 36:47

🔟 Joel Ayeko 🇺🇬 36:4

1⃣ 2⃣ Albert CHEMUTAI 🇺🇬 32:46

2⃣7⃣ Maxwell ROTICH🇺🇬 33:28

➡ Uganda win team GOLD $20,000

RESULT: Senior Women race 10km

1⃣ Hellen OBIRI 🇰🇪 36:14 $30000

2⃣ Dera DIDA 🇪🇹 36:16 $15,000

3⃣ Letesenbet GIDEY 🇪🇹 36:24 $10,000

4⃣ Rachael CHEBET 🇺🇬 36:47 $7000

5⃣ Peruth CHEMUTAI 🇺🇬 36:4 $5000

➡ Uganda win team bronze $12,000

RESULT: Under 20 Men race 8km

1⃣ Milkesa MENGESHA 🇪🇹 23:52

2⃣ Milkesa MENGESHA 🇪🇹 23:54

3⃣ Oscar CHELIMO 🇺🇬 23:55

4⃣ Leonard Kipkemoi BETT 🇰🇪 24:02

RESULT: Under 20 Women race 6km

1⃣ Alemitu TARIKU 🇪🇹 20:50

2⃣ Tsigie GEBRESELAMA 🇪🇹 20:50

3⃣ Beatrice CHEBET 🇰🇪 20:51

4⃣ Sarah CHELANGAT 🇺🇬 20:51

Aarhus, Denmark | THE INDEPENDENT | Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo destroyed the field Saturday for a 1-2 finish in the blue ribbon event of the IAAF World Cross Country Championships – the men’s senior race.

It is the first ever gold for Uganda in the senior men’s event, and also ensured gold in the team event.

Earlier, Oscar Chelimo had won bronze in the junior men’s event, leading his team to silver, while the senior women had also won team bronze.

